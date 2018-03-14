Honolulu mayor signs temporary ban on 'monster' houses

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed a bill imposing a temporary ban of up to two years on building permits for "monster" houses, giving the city Department of Planning and Permitting time to come up with permanent rules.
The department will not approve building permit applications during the moratorium for houses that cover more than seven-tenths of a lot. But the ordinance does allow the department to consider exceptions for larger dwellings if they meet a very specific set of requirements.
Kathy Sokugawa, the department's acting director, said that although the moratorium is for up to two years, she expects to have a draft set of rules sent to the City Council by the end of the year.
