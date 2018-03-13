Climate science whistleblower to speak at Maine college

A climate scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump's interior secretary and later resigned is speaking at a Maine college.
Joel Clement was a leading official in climate change policy in the U.S. Department of the Interior before he was demoted. He is scheduled to speak at Bates College's Olin Arts Center Concert Hall on Wednesday night.
The event is called "The Trump Administration's War on Climate Policy: A View From a Whistleblower Who is Speaking Out." Clement made news after he was reassigned to an accounting job last year after he warned about dangers faced by Alaska Natives in the era of climate change.
Dozens of other senior officials in the department were also reassigned after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke took over.
Comments