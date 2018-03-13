Field to replace term-limited Nevada GOP governor growing

A presumed Republican front-runner and a veteran Democratic county lawmaker from Las Vegas have entered the race for Nevada governor.
The filings on Tuesday bring to 12 the number of candidates from various parties vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Several more people are expected to file before the Friday deadline.
State Attorney General Adam Laxalt filed documents to head into a June 12 Republican primary against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several lesser-known GOP candidates.
Never miss a local story.
Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who is known to many as Chris G, filed to run against county commission colleague and Chairman Steve Sisolak and other candidates for the Democratic nomination.
Comments