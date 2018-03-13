FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014 file photo, Adam Laxalt speaks during a debate at the Nevada Press Association annual convention in Las Vegas. Laxalt, Nevada's Attorney General, has officially filed documents to run as a Republican for governor. Laxalt and family members submitted paperwork Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Secretary of State's office in Las Vegas, ahead of a June 12 party primary that will pit him against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several other lesser-known GOP candidates.
Field to replace term-limited Nevada GOP governor growing

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 06:46 PM

LAS VEGAS

A presumed Republican front-runner and a veteran Democratic county lawmaker from Las Vegas have entered the race for Nevada governor.

The filings on Tuesday bring to 12 the number of candidates from various parties vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Several more people are expected to file before the Friday deadline.

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt filed documents to head into a June 12 Republican primary against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several lesser-known GOP candidates.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who is known to many as Chris G, filed to run against county commission colleague and Chairman Steve Sisolak and other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

