Field to replace term-limited Nevada GOP governor growing

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014 file photo, Adam Laxalt speaks during a debate at the Nevada Press Association annual convention in Las Vegas. Laxalt, Nevada's Attorney General, has officially filed documents to run as a Republican for governor. Laxalt and family members submitted paperwork Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Secretary of State's office in Las Vegas, ahead of a June 12 party primary that will pit him against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several other lesser-known GOP candidates. John Locher, File AP Photo