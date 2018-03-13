Vegas-area county lawmaker files as Democrat for governor

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas. Giunchigliani, a veteran county lawmaker in Las Vegas, filed campaign documents Tuesday, March 13, 2018, to run as a Democrat for governor. Giunchigliani said Tuesday she's been touring Nevada's counties, and opened her first campaign office in Reno. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Chase Stevens