New Hampshire voters head to polls in snow, again

Schools are closed, but polls are open as New Hampshire gets hit with a Town Meeting Day snowstorm for a second year in a row.
Last year, nearly 80 communities postponed their annual elections due to the snow, creating widespread confusion over who has the authority to change the date. While the Legislature is still working to clarify the law, the secretary of state was adamant this year that towns can't make the call. And most appeared to be heeding that warning Tuesday.
In Warner, town moderator Ray Martin said turnout was steady early on as voters hoped to avoid the worst of the snow later. Standing outside the Town Hall, selectman candidate Ed Ordway said those who really want to change things won't let a little snow stop them.
