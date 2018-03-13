Legislature fails to pass bill to let patrol destroy guns

FILE- In this Oct. 20, 2017 file photo, sales clerk Tom Wallitner holds up a Mossberg 715T .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle during an auction at Johnny's Auction House, where the company handles gun sales for a half dozen police departments and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, in Rochester, Wash. The Washington state Legislature ended the session without passing a bill that would allow the State Patrol to destroy firearms confiscated during criminal investigations. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo