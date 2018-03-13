National Politics

Irish prime minister visits Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018

DURANT, Okla.

The prime minister of Ireland has visited members of a Native American tribe in Oklahoma to thank them for a gift the tribe sent 171 years ago.

Members of the Choctaw Nation collected $170 in 1847, and sent the money to Dublin to help feed the Irish during a potato famine. The money would be worth about $4,400 today.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met with tribal members on Monday in Durant in southern Oklahoma as part of a weeklong trip to the U.S. He said the gift is a sacred memory and bond.

Choctaw Chief Gary Batton visited Ireland last year to attend the unveiling of a sculpture called Kindred Spirits that commemorates the relationship between the tribe and Ireland.

