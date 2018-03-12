The Latest: Cooper says snow not deep, will cause concern

The Latest on winter weather in North Carolina (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said while the latest winter storm won't be as severe as a storm in January, it's no reason for residents and motorists to let their guard down.
Cooper told a news conference on Monday that motorists in the Research Triangle area should stay off the road if they can, and use caution if they have to travel. He said people shouldn't be misled by the rain that fell early because snow was anticipated later in the day and suggested motorists should home.
Never miss a local story.
The governor said the rain prevented transportation work crews from applying brine to roads, so the focus will be on snow removal.
Cooper said he didn't anticipate declaring a state of emergency for mountain counties, where snowfall totals were greater. Snow had already coated the Triad region by early afternoon.
___
1:15 p.m.
Winter is taking one last swipe at North Carolina, pushing a snow-laden storm from west to east and forcing school systems to end classes ahead of schedule.
The National Weather Service reported snow accumulating in the Triad by Monday afternoon, although the latest radar showed the precipitation to end in that area by mid-afternoon. Weather service meteorologist Nicholas Petro in Raleigh said the storm could drop sleet and snow on the Research Triangle area, while counties to the south should only get rain.
An updated forecast called for up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of wet snow and sleet with locally higher amounts near the Virginia border. Most frozen precipitation was expected to fall along and north of the Interstate 40 corridor.
___
8:36 a.m.
Spring is little more than a week away but most of North Carolina is getting another blast of snow and sleet before winter ends.
The National Weather Service has winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings or freeze warnings in effect for 67 of the state's 100 counties on Monday.
Forecasters say up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow is possible around Boone in the northern mountains.
Two inches (5 centimeters) of snow is expected around Salisbury and Statesville.
Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow and sleet is expected across a wide swath stretching from Concord to Roanoke Rapids.
An inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow is possible from Greenville to Jacksonville.
Schools are closed in many school districts in the mountains.
Comments