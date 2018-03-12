Chief justice nominee clears first step of two-step vote

The nomination of Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald to become the court's chief justice has cleared the first step in a two-step process in the House of Representatives.
Members voted 79-69 on Monday to overturn an unfavorable recommendation by the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee, allowing debate to begin on Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's nominee. It has become one of the most politically charged judicial nominations in recent memory, complete with robocalls and TV ads.
Veteran Republican Rep. Arthur O'Neill said he couldn't recall a time when the House has overturned an unfavorable recommendation of a nominee by the Judiciary Committee.
McDonald has served as an associate justice for five years.
If confirmed, he'd be the first openly gay state Supreme Court chief justice in the U.S.
