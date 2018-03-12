App makes remote voting possible for Utah County Republicans

The Republican party is testing out a new app that will make it possible for Utah County GOP members who can't make it to the party's caucus to vote remotely.
The Daily Herald reports Utah County Republican Party Chairman Rob Craig says the app, called Voatz, is one way the party hopes to increase participation at the grassroots level of the party.
Craig pointed to his own election as chair as an example of how much participation can affect election outcomes.
Because only about half of county delegates showed up to the convention where he was elected, only about a quarter of delegates actually voted him in as chair of the party.
The Utah Republican caucus meetings are scheduled for March 20.
