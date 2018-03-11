State Democratic delegates vote for preferred candidates

New Mexico's Democratic candidates for governor and Congress are moving to shore up support from party activists at a statewide convention ahead of the state's June primary.
Delegates voted Saturday for their preferred candidates in heavily contested primary races for governor and two open congressional seats.
In the four-way governor's race, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan-Grisham got 67 percent of the votes with former media executive Jeff Apodaca a distant second at 22 percent.
Whoever wins the party's nomination for governor will face Republican Steve Pearce, who's running unopposed in the November general election.
Six Democrats are seeking the Albuquerque-based congressional seat currently held by Lujan Grisham.
Former Democratic Party chairwoman Debra Haaland got 35 percent of the vote Saturday and former law school assistant dean Antionette Sedillo Lopez got 25 percent.
