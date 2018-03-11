Governors State University trustees vote to freeze tuition

Governors State University trustees have unanimously voted to freeze tuition at the suburban Chicago school for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Undergraduate tuition rates for Illinois residents at the state school will remain at $313 per credit hour. School officials say affordability and access to financial aid are essential for students. They say nearly 60 percent of the freshman class received financial assistance from the Monetary Award Program during the current academic year.
Governors State President Elaine Maimon said she was pleased with the trustees' March 2 vote. She says the school will "do all we can to make a college education possible for students."
The University Park-based school has about 5,200 students. It marks its 50th anniversary next year.
