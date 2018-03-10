U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes bogus claim on female voters

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 09:58 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa.

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Saturday night that a majority of women voted for him in the 2016 election.

His statement at a rally in support of Rick Saccone, Republican candidate in a House special election Tuesday:

TRUMP: "Women! We love you! We love you. Hey, didn't we surprise them with women during the election? Remember? 'Women won't like Donald Trump.' I said, have I really had that kind of a problem? I don't think so. But, 'Women won't like Donald Trump. It will be a rough night for Donald Trump because the women won't come out.' We got 52 percent, right? 52."

THE FACTS: Exit polls found he got 41 percent of the votes from women in the election, not 52 percent. The figure he cited — 52 percent — applies only to white women. The surveys of voters found that only 4 percent of black women and 25 percent of Hispanic women voted for him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

  Comments  