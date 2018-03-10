National Politics

Mesa police: Man wounded after shooting at pursuing officers

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 04:04 PM

MESA, Ariz.

The Mesa Police Department says officers shot and wounded a man who fired at officers after refusing to pull over while driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident Saturday and that the suspect was expected to survive his injuries.

The wounded suspect's identity wasn't released.

Detective Steve Berry said a police helicopter followed the man's vehicle to an apartment complex where the man jumped out and ran as officers chased him.

Berry said the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the officers, who fired back, hitting him at least once.

