Nebraska teachers thinking ahead after Florida shooting

In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo, Resource Officer Tom Stumbo checks a door and tries to see inside the Media Center during a Lockdown exercise at Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Neb. Some Nebraska teachers say they are considering responding to dangerous encounters in the wake of the deadly Florida shooting that killed 17 students and staff teachers. Several teachers interviewed say they appreciate their districts' security measures, despite wondering how they'd react in the classroom itself. They also say that they don't see arming teachers as a solution. Lincoln Journal Star via AP Eric Gregory