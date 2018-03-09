2016 heartburn: Dems still wrestling over superdelegates

FILE - In this Monday, March 6, 2017, file photo, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez speaks at a protest against President Donald Trump's new travel ban order in Lafayette Square outside the White House, in Washington. Democratic Party leaders still can't reach a deal on how to limit party leaders' influence on the presidential nominating process. Perez is promising Democrats will curtail superdelegates' role at the 2020 nominating convention. But a key Democratic National Committee panel is opting to delay action on any specific plans. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo