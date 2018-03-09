Indiana governor seeks $5 million to boost school security

Indiana's governor is asking legislators to approve an additional $5 million toward school security grants.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's office released a letter Friday seeking the money for the Indiana Secured Safety Grant Program. It was started in 2013 after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut and currently has a $9 million annual budget to help schools buy safety equipment or hire police officers.
The letter says the most recent round of grant applications requested $3.5 million more than was available.
Legislator leaders say approval for moving the money from state reserves can be done before the legislative session ends next week.
Never miss a local story.
The new funding request comes as Indiana has seen dozens of copycat school threats since the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.
Comments