Dusti Moore, a teacher in the Bath Co. Ky. school system shouts at the Kentucky Senate chamber in protest of Kentucky Senate Bill 1, a bill that proposes changes to the state funded pension system for teachers, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky.
National Politics

The Latest: Ky. pension vote uncertain as teachers protest

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 11:23 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Latest on a bill in the Kentucky Senate that would reduce retirement benefits for public workers (all times local):

Noon

The Republican president of Kentucky's state Senate says he is unsure if lawmakers will vote on a bill that would reduce some retirement benefits for public school teachers.

Sen. Robert Stivers said lawmakers will continue to discuss the bill during a lunch break. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday. But with hundreds of teachers chanting outside, Republicans held private meetings for two hours before deciding to break for lunch.

Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones said he does not think Republicans have enough votes to pass the bill. Asked what the vote count was, Stivers said he did not know.

___

11:45 a.m.

With hundreds of teachers chanting in the hallway, lawmakers in Kentucky called a recess instead of voting on a bill that would cut retirement benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.

The state Senate is scheduled to vote Friday on Senate bill 1, which would temporarily reduce annual cost-of-living raises for retired public school teachers among other changes. Teachers packed the state Capitol, chanting so loudly the Republican Senate president asked to keep the doors closed as much as possible. The Senate went into recess just after 9:30 a.m. EST so lawmakers could meet privately. The Senate reconvened at 11:30 a.m. EST.

GOP lawmakers say the bill would save taxpayers $3.2 billion over the next 20 years. But opponents say lawmakers should find new revenue before cutting benefits.

