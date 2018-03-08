From left, Kimberly Bose, of Alexandria, Va., whose son Joseph Bose was killed by gun violence in 2015, Hank Stawinski, police chief of the Prince George's County Police Department in suburban Washington, is greeted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during an event sponsored by Senate Democrats on protecting children from gun violence, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
From left, Kimberly Bose, of Alexandria, Va., whose son Joseph Bose was killed by gun violence in 2015, Hank Stawinski, police chief of the Prince George's County Police Department in suburban Washington, is greeted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during an event sponsored by Senate Democrats on protecting children from gun violence, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
From left, Kimberly Bose, of Alexandria, Va., whose son Joseph Bose was killed by gun violence in 2015, Hank Stawinski, police chief of the Prince George's County Police Department in suburban Washington, is greeted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during an event sponsored by Senate Democrats on protecting children from gun violence, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

National Politics

Senators: Allow feds to keep guns from people deemed threat

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

March 08, 2018 11:43 AM

WASHINGTON

Senators are proposing to let federal courts keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

It's the latest response by lawmakers from both parties to the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut say it's a common-sense proposal to save lives.

At a news conference Thursday, Graham said the government encourages people who see something suspicious to "say something" to authorities. He says the government has a responsibility to "do something" to prevent gun violence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bill is modeled on state "red flag laws" that let officials take guns away from people who are judged to pose an imminent danger to themselves or others. Graham says a federal bill would fill gaps in state laws.

  Comments  