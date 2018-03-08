Senators: Allow feds to keep guns from people deemed threat

From left, Kimberly Bose, of Alexandria, Va., whose son Joseph Bose was killed by gun violence in 2015, Hank Stawinski, police chief of the Prince George's County Police Department in suburban Washington, is greeted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during an event sponsored by Senate Democrats on protecting children from gun violence, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo