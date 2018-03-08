Judges limit where prosecutor can go in Michigan courthouse

A county prosecutor in southern Michigan has been barred from talking to certain women in the courthouse unless a male employee or a sheriff's deputy is present.
It's one of many conditions placed on Ralph Kimble by Branch County judges. He's been accused of sexual harassment but firmly denies the allegations. There's also a recall campaign against him.
A Feb. 22 order obtained by TV station WWMT says Kimble is barred from the second floor of the courthouse except for courtrooms or judges' offices. He can't speak alone to a female employee of the judiciary.
Kimble tells radio station WTVB that it's "more dirty politics" by judges. He says he's "not their team player."
