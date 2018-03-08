In this March 6, 2018, photo, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and her husband, Scott Fletcher, walk out of the polling place at St. Anne's Catholic Church after voting in the primary election in Houston. Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping a wealthy Houston enclave that has been solidly Republican since sending George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1967 _ the kind of race they need to win for any hope of retaking the House in the 2018 midterm. But now that means navigating a potentially bruising intraparty battle of Democrats’ own making. The party’s runoff underscores the lingering 2016 presidential primary rift between Bernie Sanders progressives and Hillary Clinton establishment.
In this March 6, 2018, photo, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and her husband, Scott Fletcher, walk out of the polling place at St. Anne's Catholic Church after voting in the primary election in Houston. Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping a wealthy Houston enclave that has been solidly Republican since sending George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1967 _ the kind of race they need to win for any hope of retaking the House in the 2018 midterm. But now that means navigating a potentially bruising intraparty battle of Democrats’ own making. The party’s runoff underscores the lingering 2016 presidential primary rift between Bernie Sanders progressives and Hillary Clinton establishment. Houston Chronicle via AP Brett Coomer
National Politics

Democrats' Texas rift shows difficulty in retaking Congress

By WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

March 08, 2018 11:23 AM

AUSTIN, Texas

Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping a wealthy Houston enclave that has been solidly Republican since sending George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1967. It's the kind of race they'll have to win for any hope of retaking the U.S. House in the November midterms.

But their new opportunities, in Texas and other states, sometimes have them going after each other instead of the Republicans. There's a significant Democratic rift lingering from 2016 between the party's Bernie Sanders progressive wing and its Hillary Clinton establishment.

In Houston, Democratic activist Laura Moser advanced to the May 22 runoff despite opposition from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The national group published an opposition research memo calling her "a Washington insider who begrudgingly moved to Texas to run for Congress."

