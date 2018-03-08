Democrats' Texas rift shows difficulty in retaking Congress

In this March 6, 2018, photo, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher and her husband, Scott Fletcher, walk out of the polling place at St. Anne's Catholic Church after voting in the primary election in Houston. Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping a wealthy Houston enclave that has been solidly Republican since sending George H.W. Bush to Congress in 1967 _ the kind of race they need to win for any hope of retaking the House in the 2018 midterm. But now that means navigating a potentially bruising intraparty battle of Democrats’ own making. The party’s runoff underscores the lingering 2016 presidential primary rift between Bernie Sanders progressives and Hillary Clinton establishment. Houston Chronicle via AP Brett Coomer