Asked about Cynthia Nixon as challenger, Cuomo cracks jokes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems amused by suggestions that former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon's apparent interest in challenging him in a Democratic primary is being backed by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Cuomo was asked during a conference call on Wednesday's nor'easter whether the Democratic mayor was pushing Nixon as a candidate to vex the New York governor, who has a testy relationship with de Blasio.
Cuomo laughed and said, "It was either the mayor of New York or Vladimir Putin," before adding: "Russian interference?"
Some Democrats consider Nixon a more liberal option to Cuomo, who's seeking a third term.
Cuomo also joked when asked if Nixon had a name recognition edge over him, saying if that was the case he hoped Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Billy Joel don't run for governor.
