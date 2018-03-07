Arizona holding planning session on state fairgrounds

Arizona officials say they're holding a public planning event on the future use of the state's aging fairgrounds.
The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board, the state's historic preservation office and the governor's office will hold the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the coliseum at the fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix.
There will be a public tour of the site Friday beginning at 9 a.m., followed in the afternoon by panels to discuss ideas for development of the grounds. A daylong work gathering is scheduled Saturday, with a preliminary report delivered Sunday afternoon.
The final report on the meetings will be released in May.
The 88-acre site partially bordered by a historic neighborhood is used for Arizona's state fair and Maricopa County's fair, along with other events.
