Austin police fatally shoot man who claimed to have killed 2

A 46-year-old man who called Austin police claiming to have killed his father and brother was later fatally shot by officers while holding a pickaxe.
The man's claim drew several officers to a home early Wednesday where they found the man in the street.
Police Chief Brian Manley says police video shows officers negotiating with the man and ordering him to drop the pickaxe.
Officers used a stun gun and nonlethal rounds to disarm the man but were unsuccessful. He was shot by officers when he raised the weapon as they approached.
He died at the scene.
Police did not release the man's name but members of his family who had gathered nearby identified him to the Austin American-Statesman as Victor Ancira.
His claims of having killed his father and brother were false.
