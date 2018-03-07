Nor'easter shutters government offices, schools in Delaware

The nor'easter hitting the East Coast brought government offices and schools to a standstill.
The General Assembly cancelled Wednesday's session and committee hearings because of the storm, and federal courts in Delaware also were closed, as were schools in northern Delaware.
State and local government offices in northern Delaware closed at noon, and the University of Delaware also closed its Newark campus at noon as weather and driving conditions were expected to worsen in the afternoon.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday for northern Delaware, with expected snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.
Never miss a local story.
A winter storm advisory was in effect for central Delaware, where less snow was expected, while southern Delaware was under a coastal flood advisory.
Comments