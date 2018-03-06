Deal on police deadly force law may violate Constitution

Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, center, chairman of the Washington House Public Safety committee, speaks as Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, and Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, right, D-Federal Way, look on, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., during a House hearing on the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers. Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes. Ted S. Warren AP Photo