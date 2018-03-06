Official threatens fence in dispute with US on border access

This photo provided by the New Mexico State Land Office shows New Mexico Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn installing a sign along the U.S.-Mexico border to indicate the land belongs to the state Tuesday, March 6, 2018, near Santa Teresa, N.M. New Mexico's top land manager posted signs along the U.S.-Mexico border aimed at blocking border patrol operations on a one-mile stretch of state trust land over concerns that the federal government is not compensating the state for using the land. New Mexico State Land Office via AP Kris McNeil