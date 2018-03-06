DeMint glad gov hopeful backs constitutional convention idea

A former South Carolina senator says he's glad one of the state's Republican gubernatorial hopefuls is on board with an effort he's pushing to rein in federal influence in the states.
In a statement obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint commends Catherine Templeton for supporting a movement to seek a constitutional convention to limit federal spending and power.
DeMint hasn't endorsed any of the candidates vying for South Carolina's GOP nomination. He's an adviser to the Convention of States Project, an effort to call a convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution.
DeMint represented South Carolina in Congress from 1999 until leaving the Senate in 2013 to run the Heritage Foundation. He was ousted by its board last year.
