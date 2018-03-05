New state Capitol exhibit honors women's rights trailblazers

A new exhibit highlighting New York women who contributed to the nation's women's rights movement has opened at the state Capitol.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl) unveiled the exhibit Monday during an event in the East Gallery on the building's second floor.
Titled "1918: The New Day for New York Women," the display celebrates a century of progress since women's suffrage was passed in New York state during World War I.
The exhibit also honors 25 New York women who were trailblazers and accomplished a "first" in their chosen fields.
The pioneers include Hillary Rodham Clinton, New York's first female U.S. senator and the first woman nominated by a major party as its presidential candidate.
The exhibit is on display through March, which is Women's History Month.
