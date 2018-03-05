National Politics

New state Capitol exhibit honors women's rights trailblazers

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 11:03 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A new exhibit highlighting New York women who contributed to the nation's women's rights movement has opened at the state Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl) unveiled the exhibit Monday during an event in the East Gallery on the building's second floor.

Titled "1918: The New Day for New York Women," the display celebrates a century of progress since women's suffrage was passed in New York state during World War I.

The exhibit also honors 25 New York women who were trailblazers and accomplished a "first" in their chosen fields.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pioneers include Hillary Rodham Clinton, New York's first female U.S. senator and the first woman nominated by a major party as its presidential candidate.

The exhibit is on display through March, which is Women's History Month.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video