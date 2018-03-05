Legal challenge to Kansas election law goes on trial

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2018 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during an interview in Topeka, Kan. Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, will go on trial next week in a case with national implications for voting rights. At issue in a trial that begins Tuesday, March 6, 2018. is the fate of a Kansas law championed by Kansas Secretary of State Kobach. That law requires people to provide citizenship documents such as a birth certificate, naturalization papers or passport at the time they register to vote. John Hanna AP Photo