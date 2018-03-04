Missouri Senate approves changes to education board make up

Missouri senators have approved changes to the governor's role in picking State Board of Education members after a fight with Gov. Eric Greitens.
Senators this past week voted 22-10 to send a bill to the House to require at least five members of the eight-member board to have Senate confirmation before the board could act.
The proposal comes after Greitens stacked the board with his appointees to oust the former education commission.
Some senators criticized Greitens for making the appointments and pushing for the change before the appointees could be confirmed when the Senate reconvened in January.
The measure also would allow only two members of the board to be independents. If made law, the governor would be required to appoint a non-voting teacher member to the board.
