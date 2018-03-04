Jailer put on leave after 3 prisoners flee Bexar County jail

This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio, Texas shows Eric Trevino. Trevino along with two other inmates, Jacob Anthony Brownson, and Luis Antonio Arroyo escaped from the Bexar County jail in San Antonio by apparently crawling through a window Friday, March 2, 2018. All three have been recaptured. San Antonio police say the three men were caught around midday Friday, less than two hours after they turned up missing from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)