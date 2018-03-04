National Politics

Woman with 2x4 board is fatally shot by a Pima County deputy

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 09:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a deputy has fatally shot a woman who was brandishing a large wooden board in Tucson.

They say 38-year-old Amanda Alvarez struck a resident with a two-by-four around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found Alvarez in a trailer and she was later shot by a deputy.

Alvarez was taken to a Tucson hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sheriff's officials didn't immediately disclose what prompted the fatal shooting.

They say the incident is under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video