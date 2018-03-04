Many still without power as state cleans up from storm

Nearly 200,000 people remain without power in Massachusetts in the wake of the powerful nor'easter that brought hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who declared a state of emergency on Saturday, is scheduled to visit Gloucester and Quincy on Sunday to inspect storm damage. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will do the same in Scituate and Marshfield.
While the storm is well out to sea, a coastal flood warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for portions of Cape Cod and Plymouth County. The National Weather Service says any additional flooding should not be severe.
Several communities have opened warming centers for residents who are without power, including Bridgewater, which received more than 5.7 inches of rain and where about 75 percent of customers were without electricity Sunday morning.
