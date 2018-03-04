In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a vivid exhibition of the Trump effect in GOP politics.
National Politics

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

March 04, 2018 08:56 AM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas

The Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary.

Texas votes Tuesday. President Donald Trump recently tweeted his endorsement of Texas' entire slate of Republican statewide officeholders, down to the obscure job of railroad commissioner.

His tweets followed weeks of Republican candidates showing there's no such thing as cozying too close to Trump, regardless of his rough edges or low approval ratings nationwide.

George P. Bush says he's "standing beside our president" in his bid for another term as Texas' land commissioner. That's despite Trump hurling personal insults at his father, Jeb Bush, during the 2016 presidential race.

Illinois is also voting later this month. But the primary elections don't really kick off in the U.S. until May.

