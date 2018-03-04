Survey: Residents support reauthorizing Medicaid expansion

A survey indicates residents favor reauthorizing New Hampshire's Medicaid expansion.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center says the poll indicates nearly half of respondents would be less likely to vote for their state senator if he or she voted against reauthorization.
New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program is set to expire if lawmakers don't reauthorize it by December. A Senate bill would continue the program for five years, but change its structure to a managed care model. The program's helped about 50,000 low-income people.
Residents surveyed said they'd support a bill similar to one adopted by Kentucky that requires Medicaid recipients to work or go through job training.
The telephone poll of 566 adults from Feb. 10-Feb. 21 had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
