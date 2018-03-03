National Politics

Louisiana State Police retire K-9 officer

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 05:18 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La.

K-9 Rico, a Belgian Malinois who began working with Louisiana State Police in 2009, has retired.

The agency says Rico retired at the end of February after nine years of service with Troop G in Bossier City. He is trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

The K-9 officer had two handlers during his career, first with Trooper First Class Paul Harris from 2009 to 2011, then with Master Trooper Rodger Cason from 2011 through his retirement. Officials say he played an integral part in the seizure of nearly $4 million and illegal narcotics during his career.

