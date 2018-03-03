Groups vie for event dates at Prescott's courthouse plaza

FILE - This June 30, 2014 file photo shows the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots being memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. Demand for dates to hold single-day events at Prescott’s historic courthouse plaza continues to exceed supply, causing frustration for nonprofit groups in their scramble to get a weekend slot. The Daily Courier reports organization representatives lined up outside the offices of the Prescott Downtown Partnership hours before it opened in January to snag a date for their event. The partnership distributes the dates on a first-come, first-served basis. Matt York, file AP Photo