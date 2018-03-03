National Politics

Student charged after bringing gun to Mississippi school

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 09:28 AM

AVON, Miss.

A Mississippi Delta high school student faces youth court charges after he brought a gun to school.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports the ninth-grader at Riverside High School in Avon told officials he found the gun in a ditch after his Thursday arrest.

Western Line school district Superintendent Larry Green says the unnamed student had the unloaded gun in his backpack when he showed it to a friend.

The friend told school officials, who called sheriff's deputies.

Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston says the student was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and a youth court judge ordered the student detained. Gaston says a court date hasn't yet been set.

