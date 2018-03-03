Deputy killed trying to catch up to chase on N Carolina road

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in North Carolina has died after his cruiser ran off the road and hit a tree as he tried to catch up to a chase.
The Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Scotland County deputy Alexis Locklear wrecked his car Thursday evening on a two-lane road near Wagram.
Troopers say he died at the scene and a special team is investigating the crash.
Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey says Locklear was trying to catch up to another officer who was chasing a vehicle when he wrecked. A statement from the sheriff didn't give any other details about the pursuit.
Kersey says Locklear was approaching his one-year anniversary with the force and was loved, honored and respected by his fellow officers.
