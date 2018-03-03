National Politics

Deputy killed trying to catch up to chase on N Carolina road

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 08:46 AM

WAGRAM, N.C.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in North Carolina has died after his cruiser ran off the road and hit a tree as he tried to catch up to a chase.

The Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Scotland County deputy Alexis Locklear wrecked his car Thursday evening on a two-lane road near Wagram.

Troopers say he died at the scene and a special team is investigating the crash.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey says Locklear was trying to catch up to another officer who was chasing a vehicle when he wrecked. A statement from the sheriff didn't give any other details about the pursuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kersey says Locklear was approaching his one-year anniversary with the force and was loved, honored and respected by his fellow officers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video