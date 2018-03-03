Upskirting victims push to fill loophole in Alabama law

Tatum Hollon poses for a portrait, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. In 2017 a stranger photographed Hollon from behind and up her skirt she was wearing. Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote. All U.S. states prohibit photography of individuals in a place like a dressing room where they can expect privacy. More than half also ban upskirting in a public place. Brynn Anderson AP Photo