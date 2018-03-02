The Latest: Democrats meet in tame Illinois governor debate

The Latest on the debate between the Democratic candidates for Illinois governor (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
Democratic candidates for governor J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss have lobbed some familiar criticisms at each other during an otherwise tame primary debate.
The candidates met Friday for their second-to-last televised debate before the March 20 contest. Also participating were educator Bob Daiber, anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman and physician Robert Marshall.
Kennedy criticized Biss for supporting legislation for "sweetheart" incentive deals for corporations such as Sears. Biss ripped Pritzker and Kennedy as wealthy businessmen like Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and warned "let's not make that mistake again." Pritzker said he's done the most to create jobs and support working people.
The candidates also discussed incentives for Amazon and the role of Latinos in their campaigns.
The debate was hosted by WLS-TV in Chicago, the League of Women Voters and Univision Chicago.
3 p.m.
The Democrats hoping to become Illinois' next governor are meeting for a televised debate.
Friday night's event is the second-to-last televised debate that all candidates have agreed to participate in prior to the March 20 primary.
The six vying for their party's nomination are businessman Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss, billionaire J.B. Pritzker, educator Bob Daiber, anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman and physician Robert Marshall.
The nominee will face either Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner or his conservative challenger, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, in November.
The debate is hosted by WLS-TV in Chicago, the League of Women Voters and Univision Chicago. It will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. on www.abc7chicago.com and broadcast on WLS-TV at 10:35 p.m.
Univision Chicago will air the debate Saturday at 5 p.m. on WGBO/Channel 66.
