The Latest: Mennonite request to OK testimony terms declined

The Latest on a Mennonite investigator jailed in Colorado after refusing to testify (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
A Colorado appeals court says a defense investigator who has been jailed indefinitely for refusing to testify in a death penalty case cannot testify as a witness of the court rather than by prosecutors' subpoena.
Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, was jailed Monday after she repeatedly refused to testify about her work on the defense team representing a man on death row.
Lindecrantz requested Thursday that she be allowed to testify as a court witness instead. A district judge denied that request Friday, and the Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed the decision Friday evening.
The appellate court's ruling says, "We take no pleasure in declining to extricate her. But the state of the law being what it is, decline we must." The ruling keeps Lindecrantz in jail.
4:40 p.m.
Attorneys for a defense investigator who has been jailed indefinitely for refusing to testify in a death penalty case are asking an appeals court to allow her to testify as a witness of the court rather than by prosecutors' subpoena.
It's not clear when the three-judge panel will rule. The presiding judge said Friday that they will respond quickly but carefully.
Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, was jailed Monday after she repeatedly refused to testify about her work on the defense team of a man on death row.
Lindecrantz requested Thursday that she be allowed to testify as a court witness. A district judge denied that request Friday.
An attorney for the judge told the appeals court that witnesses shouldn't be allowed to "upend" court procedures.
1:30 p.m.
A Colorado appeals court is scheduled to hear from attorneys representing a defense investigator who has been jailed indefinitely for refusing to testify for prosecutors.
Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, was jailed Monday after she repeatedly refused to testify about her work on the defense team of a man on death row. Lindecrantz has said she fears her testimony could be used to put Robert Ray to death.
Lindecrantz asked a judge to let her testify as a court witness, rather than as a witness for the prosecution. Her attorney said Lindecrantz made that request because she fears her continued refusal to testify was being used against Ray.
That request was denied on Friday, prompting the newly scheduled appeals court hearing.
10:54 a.m.
A Colorado appeals court has canceled a hearing in the case of a defense investigator who was jailed indefinitely for refusing to testify for prosecutors and her attorney is proposing a new way for a district court to hear her testimony.
Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, was jailed Monday after she repeatedly refused to testify about her work on the defense team of a man on death row. Lindecrantz has said she fears her testimony could be used to put Robert Ray to death.
Her attorney, Mari (MAHR'-ee) Newman says Lindecrantz is concerned her refusal will be used against Ray. Newman said Lindecrantz is willing to testify if called by the court, rather than by prosecutors' subpoena.
A hearing on that issue has not been scheduled yet.
