National Politics

Police: Teen charged for threatening to bomb high school

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 08:11 AM

CUMBERLAND, Md.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to bomb his Maryland high school.

A Cumberland City police news release says the department was notified Thursday night of social media posts by the teen where he threatened to bomb Allegany High School and bring a gun to the school. It says officers saw the posts and interviewed the teen who say he posted the threats as a joke.

The Allegany High sophomore was arrested and taken to the police station for processing before being released to his parents. The teen has been charged with threat of arson and false statement of destructive device.

Additional charges may be filed. An investigation is ongoing.

