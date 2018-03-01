Plane with student pilot crashes in Blue Mountains

Authorities say a plane flown by a student pilot and instructor crashed Tuesday in the Blue Mountains just outside the Umatilla National Forest.
The Tri-City Herald reports both people walked away uninjured after the plane flew into a canyon and was unable to climb out.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed near Government Mountain Road about 13 miles east of Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
The sheriff's office search and rescue team and other officers responded to the report of a plane down at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
They found the student and instructor walking down Government Mountain Road.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper Arrow airplane had substantial damage.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating.
Comments