North Carolina city's council calls for assault weapons ban

The Associated Press

March 01, 2018 07:55 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A North Carolina city is calling for a ban on assault weapons following a shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Asheville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to tell state and federal leaders to ban assault weapons, saying in a resolution that "on average, nearly two dozen children are shot each day in the United States."

Mayor Esther Manheimer says she would like to go further than an assault weapons ban and cited a USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll done last week of registered voters nationwide that showed 63 percent say semi-automatic weapons should be banned.

Manheimer plans to meet Wednesday with City Schools Superintendent Denise Patterson and Asheville police Chief Tammy Hooper about school security. Any changes would be decided by the city education board.

