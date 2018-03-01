Competency hearing set for man accused of killing sheriff

A man accused of killing a West Virginia sheriff in 2013 will have a hearing to consider if he's competent to go to trial.
Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller tells news outlets the hearing for Tennis Melvin Maynard is set for Thursday morning in Huntington.
Police say Maynard shot Mingo County Sheriff Eugene Crum while the sheriff ate lunch in his cruiser.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul Farrell ruled in 2015 that Maynard wasn't competent to stand trial and the Delbarton resident was committed a state-run psychiatric facility.
Farrell said that if Maynard was ever deemed competent, he would stand trial.
