National Politics

Ex-Nebraska Sen. Bill Kintner to run for county assessor

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 07:48 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A former Nebraska lawmaker who resigned under the threat of expulsion is seeking a new office as a county assessor.

Bill Kintner of Papillion recently filed papers to run for Sarpy County assessor. Kintner will face incumbent Dan Pittman, a fellow Republican who is seeking a sixth term, in the May 15 primary.

Kintner resigned from the Legislature in January 2017 after he retweeted a comment by a conservative radio personality that mocked three female participants at a women's march.

The tweet showed the women with signs protesting Donald Trump's comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the image, the commentator wrote: "Ladies, I think you're safe."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kintner previously paid a $1,000 fine after he admitted to having cybersex on a state laptop with a woman who later to blackmail him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video