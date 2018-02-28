2 to run against incumbent Baltimore state attorney

Two Democrats have filed to run against incumbent Democrat Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, and with no Republican candidate the next state attorney will be selected at the June primary.
The Baltimore Sun reports Mosby was elected in 2014 with promises to decrease crime, but gun violence has surged from 211 homicides that year to 300 each year since despite increased funding. Mosby says the office has more work to do and referenced federal politics "touting regression" when asked about running.
Former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah says if elected, he'll oppose mandatory minimum sentence, among other promises. Defense attorney and former assistant state's attorney Ivan Bates says there's no accountability currently in Baltimore's criminal justice system, but he knows how to make the system work for everyone.
