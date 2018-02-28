29 people enter Baltimore County's 1st school board election

Baltimore County's first-ever school board election features 29 candidates, promising a competitive race for both the June primary and November election.
The Baltimore Sun reports the new hybrid Board of Education will be made up of seven elected members and five governor-appointed people, whereas the governor previously appointed the entire board. The candidates from all seven districts were required file by Tuesday's deadline.
Just two weeks ago, only five people had filed to run — a number that worried some people. Candidates were required to submit financial disclosure forms for approval from the school system's ethics review panel whose last meeting was Feb. 15, effectively blocking candidates from deciding to run after that date. But the system changed the process last minute to fix it.
